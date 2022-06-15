Police: Loud noises expose Bitcoin mining activity

PUTRAJAYA: Loud noises at a house in Taman Putra Prima, Sepang, near here yesterday led to the discovery of an alleged Bitcoin mining centre at the premises.

Sepang district police chief ACP Wan Kamarul Azran Wan Yusof said following complaints from the public, police raided the house at 2.15 pm and found suspected bitcoin mining machines in the living room and bedrooms.

“Police seized 36 Bitcoin mining units, 18 power supply units, and nine blower fans,” he said when contacted today.

Wan Kamarul Azran said the raid was carried out in collaboration with a team from Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) that confirmed there was electricity theft and illegal electrical connections involved.

Following the raid, the police detained a man, who was the house agent, to assist in the investigation under Section 427 of the Penal Code for committing mischief.

Wan Kamarul added that the identity of the individuals conducting the operations at the premises was still unknown. — Bernama