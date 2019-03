MALACCA: The state government has lodged reports with the police and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) two days ago in connection with several misappropriation issues involving Melaka ICT Holdings Sdn Bhd (MICTH).

State Communications, Multimedia, NGO, Youth Development and Sports Committee chairman Kerk Chee Yee said the report was made following a special audit carried out on Feb 19.

He said, he himself and MICTH’s chief executive officer, Ahmad Mohammad Zainal had lodged a police report at the Ayer Keroh Police Station and MACC Malacca two days ago.

“From the special audit report, it was found several matters required further investigation by the police and MACC, among others, letters of appointment or letters granting contracts to several contractors without the prior knowledge and approval by the board of directors.

“In addition, there were also unauthorised e-banking transactions or online transfers in conflict with the procedures of the company and the bank,“ he told reporters here today.

Kerk said the investigation was likely to affect the company’s operations especially in the development of telecommunications infrastructure in the state.

He said the company also conducted an internal investigation and handed over the findings to the police and MACC for further action.

“We suspended two senior officials of MICTH for almost two weeks while the investigation process was being conducted,“ he said. — Bernama