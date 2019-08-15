Police mapping system a success in combating drug menace

KUCHING: A mapping system used by the Police Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (JSJN) has proven to be an effective weapon in addressing the drug menace.

Bukit Aman JSJN narcotics deputy director (intelligence/international) ACP Sahar Abd Latif said the mapping which includes profiling and personal information of individuals suspected of trafficking and abusing drugs, had been used by police to launch sting operations.

As a result of this tool, a total of 406 drug traffickers and abusers had been nabbed in a mega joint operation conducted simultaneously throughout the state on July 20.

“In other words, the traffickers and abusers profiled in the system can’t run from the police,“ he said, after handing over duties from his previous position as Sarawak JSJN chief to successor Supt Hasnir Abdul Hamid, in a ceremony here at the police contingent headquarters.

The state police would not have been able to launch such an effective operation without the aid of the mapping system, said Sahar, who also expressed belief that in time to come, the tool would enable the police to combat drugs in the interiors of the state.

He added that in the ‘’Ice Breaker’’ nationwide operation held from July 29 to Aug 5, Sarawak JSJN arrested a total of 561 individuals, including nine drug traffickers detained under the Dangerous Drugs (Special Preventive Measures) Act 1985, while another eight are expected to be arrested in the near future when relevant profiling is completed. — Bernama