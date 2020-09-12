Police may set up task force to track down Kota Setar residents

ALOR SETAR: Police may set up a special task force to track down residents who left Kota Setar a day before the administrative Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) started being enforced in the district yesterday.

Kota Setar district police chief ACP Nor Azman Mohd Noor said that police will study the situation first and the number of positive cases of the Covid-19 outbreak before setting up the team.

“For now, we will first look at whether the individuals who left Kota Setar have brought the infection to areas outside of the administrative EMCO. If there is such an incident, we will take action against those individuals for putting others in danger.

“We don’t want the situation in Kota Setar to spread to other areas, that is why everyone is asked to stay put in the area, as well as complying with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the government,” he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

Meanwhile, Nor Azman said that police had set up two more roadblocks at the exit and entry routes between Kota Setar and Jabi, Pokok Sena, bringing the total number of roadblocks in the area to nine.

“Currently, there are 350 personnel on duty, including from the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) and I have applied to the Kedah police contingent headquarters for additional assistance.

“The monitoring unit currently remains at 21 because we are short-handed. In the next two to three days we will monitor the main routes connecting the Kota Setar borders and once they are stable then we will check other routes including the existing rat lanes,” he said.

Thus far, the police have set up nine roadblocks, namely, in front of Haji Ramli Restaurant in Simpang Empat; Jalan Batas Paip, Kuala Kedah; in front of the Alor Janggus police station; in front of Kepala Batas police station; Jalan Hutan Kampung; Alor Setar Toll Plaza (north); Alor Setar Toll Plaza (south); Jabi (Pokok Sena-Alor Setar) and Jabi (Alor Setar-Pokok Sena).

Meanwhile, state health director Dr Mohd Fikri Ujang, when contacted by Bernama, said that a total of 5,700 individuals were screened on the first day of the EMCO in Kota Setar.

“Targeted screenings are being carried out. The number of individuals to be screened depends on the number of positive cases detected, i.e. close contacts with positive cases will be screened including other contacts that have the potential to become infected,” he said. -Bernama