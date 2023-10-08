Police mobilise personnel to assist in state polls

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has started mobilising their officers and personnel from several contingents to assist with the assignments for the state polls in six states on Saturday (Aug 12).

In KUALA LUMPUR, KL Deputy Police chief Datuk Azry Akmar Ayob said three senior officers and 684 personnel from the Kuala Lumpur Police Contingent Headquarters (IPK) will be mobilised to assist with assignments in Terengganu, namely at the district police headquarters (IPD) of Besut, Setiu, Kuala Terengganu and Hulu Terengganu.

“Control your emotions when faced with any form of provocation, instil a high determination to carry out this trust with full integrity, sincerity and patience,” he said at the sending-off ceremony of the personnel from Kuala Lumpur to Terengganu at the Kuala Lumpur Police Contingent Headquarters here today.

In MALACCA, state Deputy Police chief SAC Md Nazri Zawawi said a total of 478 senior officers and personnel from the Melaka IPK will be mobilised to Negeri Sembilan in 31 vehicles, involving 14 lorries, 11 vans and six buses.

He said that, in addition, 24 motorcycles and four high-powered motorcycles were also mobilised to Negeri Sembilan to help smoothen the election assignment process.

“The human resource assistance from the Melaa contingent will be placed in Negeri Sembilan from today until post-election or in accordance with the needs of the contingent,” he told reporters after officiating the sending-off ceremony at the Melaka IPK here today.

Meanwhile, in PAHANG, a total of 881 police officers and personnel to be assigned to assist Terengganu police in the state election left from the Alor Akar PDRM Logistics Complex in Kuantan.

State Police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman said they will be deployed in Besut, Hulu Terengganu, Dungun, Marang and Kemaman for five days from today.

The Election Commission (EC) has set Saturday (Aug 12) as the polling date for the state elections in Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Penang, Kedah, Terengganu and Kelantan and the Kuala Terengganu by-election, with the 14-day campaigning period set to end at 11.59 pm on Aug 11. -Bernama