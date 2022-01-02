Police, MOH to continue monitoring SOP compliance in Kelantan

KOTA BHARU: The police and the Health Ministry (MOH) will continue to deploy teams to monitor and ensure compliance with standard operating procedure (SOP) as Kelantan moves on to Phase Four of the National Recovery Plan (PPN) tomorrow.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Shafien Mamat said this was one of the measures to be taken to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

“Beginning tomorrow, we foresee the community holding feasts but they are advised to adhere to the Phase Four SOPs similar to the other states,” he told reporters after the duty handover ceremony which saw outgoing Kota Bharu district police chief ACP Ab Rahim Daud handing over his duties to his deputy Supt Mohd Suhaimi Ali.

Meanwhile when asked to comment on the Kelantan floods, Shafien said so far four fatalities have been reported and the deaths were due to falls or accidents during the floods. - Bernama