Police monitoring social media activities of group linked to IS

KUALA LUMPUR: Police are closely monitoring the social media activities of a group in the country said to be linked to the Islamic State (IS), as reported by several media outlets.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said these media reports were found to be based on information obtained from the Nordic Counter Terrorism Network in Finland.

He said police had since early on detected and continued to closely monitor the dissemination of propaganda through social media aimed at garnering support for the group linked to IS.

“One of the steps taken by PDRM (Royal Malaysia Police) is to establish close collaboration with regional security agencies to monitor the dissemination of such propaganda so that action can be taken against parties identified to be involved,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He said all agencies were playing an active role in these efforts and monitoring had been stepped up to ensure an adequate level of security.

Acryl Sani assured the people that security in the country was under control and advised them not to be alarmed by these media reports.

He said police were committed to protecting society’s well-being and would not compromise in taking stern action to counter any activities which could threaten public order in the country. - Bernama