Police: Motorcyclist in fatal SUKE accident identified

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have identified the motorcyclist who allegedly caused the crash which resulted in the death of a motorcyclist on the Sungai Besi-Ulu Kelang Elevated Expressway (SUKE) on Wednesday.

Ampang Jaya district police chief ACP Mohd Azam Ismail said the 41-year-old local man, who works as a food trader, came forward to lodge a report on the accident at Kajang police station yesterday.

“Investigation revealed that the suspect was on his way home from Ampang to Kajang but got lost and decided to enter the SUKE and go against the traffic. The suspect then collided with the victim, after which the latter fell off his motorbike.

“Due to the collision, the suspect also fell from his motorcycle and suffered a broken right shoulder, fingers, as well injuries on his left shoulder and right leg,” he said in a statement here today.

He said the suspect went straight home and only learned about the case after watching the news on television and social media.

Mohd Azam said police seized the suspect's Yamaha motorcycle and other items. Statements from five individuals were also recorded.

“However, the suspect was not arrested due to his injuries,” he said, adding that the motorcycle will be sent to the Computerised Vehicle Inspection Centre (Puspakom) and the Chemistry Department for further analysis.

On June 14, Ahmad Fadzil Omar Azaddin, 64, who was riding a Ducati Panigale, died after falling from the SUKE Highway at a height of 30 metres when he tried to avoid hitting the oncoming motorcyclist who was going against the traffic.

The case is being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. -Bernama