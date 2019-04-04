Police must be made accountable, say Patriot and G25 on Suhakam’s findings

PETALING JAYA: The police must be made accountable for any miscarriage of justice, the National Patriot Association (Patriot) and the group of influential Malays (G25) said today.

They said Suhakam’s findings on the disappearance of activist Amri Che Mat and Pastor Raymond Koh have further eroded public confidence in the police force where past missteps and bad governance during the previous administration have yet to be redeemed.

“We strongly believe that the government should establish the IPCMC (Independent Police Complaints and Misconduct Commission) without further delay so that there is an independent body with close oversight of police functions and which can conduct an immediate inquiry into incidents that give rise to concerns over abuse of police powers,” they said in a joint statement today.

“For example, any death of police detainees in lock- up cells must be immediately investigated by the IPCMC. Any police shooting of suspects should be investigated to determine if it was justified. All police forces in advanced countries have such a system of monitoring and verification to give confidence to the public that their interests against abuse of power are safeguarded.”

However painful this episode of forced disappearance may have been, what is most important for our society and nation, and particularly for the police force, is to move on, they said.

“We urge the police to be magnanimous, to be open and truthful,” the statement read. “Revealing the missteps conducted under forced coercion during the unfortunate past should invite the reciprocal compassion and understanding of our people. While serious criminal conduct by individuals has to be dealt with, protecting the overall integrity of the police force ranks supreme.”

The two groups said forced disappearance must never ever happen again.