Police nab 10 including three Vietnamese women for gambling

KUANTAN: Police arrested 10 individuals including three Vietnamese women who were engrossed in a ‘pai kaw’ gambling activity in some bushes in Kampung Baru Penjom, Lipis, about 220 kilometres from here, yesterday.

Lipis district police chief, Supt Azli Mohd Noor said the suspects, aged 31 to 73 years, were detained at 6.20pm following a public tipoff.

“Police spotted them gathered around a folding table when they arrived at the scene. Some tried to escape into the surrounding jungle, but were caught.

“Several gambling devices including three dice and cash of RM2,539 were found on the table,” he said in a statement here, today.

Azli said all the suspects were compounded RM1,500 each for violating the standard operating procedures (SOP) as they were gathering and had failed to maintain physical distancing.

He said they were charged under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within Infected Local Areas) (Movement Control) Regulations 2021.

Further investigations are also being conducted under Section 7(2) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953 which provides jail of up to six months or fine not exceeding RM5,000 or both if found guilty. – Bernama