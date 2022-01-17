Police nab 10 online gambling syndicate members in Klang

SHAH ALAM: Police have detained 10 men who are members of a gambling syndicate at two premises around Klang for promoting online gambling involving monthly transaction of almost RM5 million with over 3,000 players.

Selangor police chief, Datuk Arjunaidi Mohamed said the suspects comprise six men and four women in their 20s and 40s.

“We have also detected that the syndicate had players from Malaysia and Indonesia. They use a number of local and overseas bank accounts for the gambling transactions,” he told a press conference today.

In the ‘Ops Khas Perjudian’ held over three days beginning Jan 14, he said police confiscated 21 laptops, information technology tools and cash totalling RM100,000.

All the suspects have been remanded to assist in the police investigations under Section 4 (1)(a)(c) & (g) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.

Arjunaidi said police carried out a separate raid on a premises in Klang dan two premises in Kajang and detained 18 people comprising 13 players and five caretakers.

Police also impounded 59 computers and information technology tools plus cash totallling RM3,210.

He said all the suspects have been detained for investigation under Section 4(1)(c) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.

Meanwhile, Arjunaidi said 6,432 investigation papers have been opened involving 10,649 arrests for the years 2020 and 2021.

Of the number, 92 per cent of the cases have been charged in court.

Arjunaidi said under the online gambling category, a total of 2,106 investigation papers were opened and 5,792 arrests made while for the unlicensed public lottery category, 4,326 investigation papers were opened and 4,857 people were detained.

He added that Selangor police were serious in tackling gambling in the state and he urged the public to come forward or contact the Selangor contingent gambling hotline at 010-8495157 if they have any information. - Bernama