Police nab 11 individuals over burnt body found in Pasir Puteh

KOTA BARU: Police detained 11 individuals including four women to facilitate investigations in connection with the murder of a man whose stab wound and burnt remains were found near a river at Kampung Sungai Puyu here, Pasir Puteh, last Wednesday.

Kelantan Criminal Investigation Department chief Assistant Commissioner Wan Khairuddin Wan Idris said the suspects aged between 16 and 55 years were arrested separately in Pasir Puteh and two neighbouring districts on Sept 4 and yesterday.

“The arrest was to facilitate a police investigation into the murder of the 26-year-old man from Jerteh, Terengganu.

“The post mortem found the victim died after being struck by a blunt object on his head and several stab wounds on his body,” he said when contacted here today.

All suspects have been remanded between four and seven days since Sept 3. The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

He said a preliminary investigation showed that one of the suspects became angry with the victim who was said to have been disturbing his girlfriend frequently. — Bernama