Police nab 1,225 individuals for vehicle theft, record over RM20m in seizures

KUALA LUMPUR: Bukit Aman’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has solved 1,658 vehicle theft cases with the arrest of 1,225 individuals through Op Lejang Khas 2023, which was held from January until April.

Bukit Aman CID, in a statement posted on its Facebook page, said it also seized 847 vehicles believed to be stolen, estimated to be worth RM19.8 million and RM502,865 in cash.

“All the individuals were arrested in 1,049 raids carried out by police nationwide.

“According to the statistics released by this department, 6,709 investigation papers have been opened for vehicle theft, with 639 cases brought to court in the first four months of this year,” the statement read.

In the meantime, the department also advises the public not to park vehicles in areas that do not have closed-circuit cameras and to test the effectiveness of their vehicle alarm systems.

“Thieves will not steal vehicles equipped with additional systems, and the public is also encouraged not to delay in reporting to police if their vehicle is stolen,” it added. - Bernama