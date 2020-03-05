Police nab 13 men, seize contraband cigarettes worth RM5.7m

KUALA LUMPUR: Police arrested 13 men and seized more than three million sticks of contraband cigarettes of various brands worth about RM5.7 million in two separate operations in Selangor and Johor yesterday.

Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department director Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said in the first raid in Balakong, Selangor, police detained 11 suspects, aged between 22 and 48.

“Two of them have previous criminal records. Also seized were 13 vehicles including a lorry and RM25,900 cash. The total seizure is estimated at nearly RM2.4 million,” he said in a statement here today.

He said all the suspects were remanded for five days until March 8 to facilitate investigations under Section 116 (c) and Section 135 (1) (d) of the Customs Act 1967.

In the second operation in Tangkak and Muar, Johor, Acryl Sani said Johor Region 2 Marine Police detained two suspects aged 28 and 31.

Following the arrests, 2.75 million sticks of smuggled cigarettes of various brands and four vehicles valued at RM3.3 million were seized.

“One of them is being remanded for 12 days until March 15 while another one for three days starting today to facilitate investigations under the same act,“ he said. — Bernama