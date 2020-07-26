Police nab 14 foreigners over prostitution

JOHOR BARU: Police detained 13 women of various nationalities and a Myanmar man, during raids carried out at two hotels and a condominium in the city yesterday.

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay (pix) said the women, believed to be involved in prostitution, comprised six Vietnamese, four Thais, two Filipinos and one Indonesian.

“Police also seized 38 condoms, 10 mobile phones, 11 towels, 10 lubricant bottles and RM6,090 in cash,” he said in a statement here, today.

All detainees were being investigated under Section 372 B of the Penal Code, Section 39 (B) of Immigration Regulations 1959/63 and Section 6(1)(C) and Section 15(1)(C) of the Immigration Act 1959/63.

In another development, he said that police also arrested 16 local men, a local woman and an Indonesian woman, in 18 raids carried out in several districts in the state, on suspicion of being involved in gambling activities, yesterday.

A total of 18 mobile phones, six printing machines, 43 pieces of note paper and RM2,201 in cash were also seized in the raids.

All detainees, aged 20 to 39, were being investigated under Section 4(1)(C) and Section 4 (a) of the Common Gambling House Act 1953. - Bernama