KOTA KINABALU: Police arrested 14 individuals and seized drugs worth RM107,200, in several raids conducted in the Kota Kinabalu district last Friday and yesterday.

Sabah police commissioner Datuk Zaini Jass said in the first case on Friday, 13 individuals, including four women, aged between 18 to 27, were arrested in four raids conducted by State Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department and Kota Kinabalu district police headquarters.

He said the first raid involved the arrest of three men in a car at Taman Perindustrian Kota Kinabalu (KKIP) Timur, Sepanggar, at 9.15am.

Police conducted a search and police found 578.07g, believed to be cannabis, in a plastic pack on one of them and another 548.22g, believed to be of the same drug, in the car, he said, adding that the drug was believed to have just arrived from the peninsula.

Following their arrest, police conducted three more raids, which led to the seizure of 1400.99 gm believed to be cannabis and 600.51g believed to be syabu, all worth RM92,500, he told reporters here today.

Zaini said the second case involved the arrest of a foreigner, who was found in possession of 98g believed to be syabu, worth RM14,700, in a raid at a house in Jalan Sulaman, Menggatal, yesterday.

All the suspects are in remand for seven days until May 22. — Bernama