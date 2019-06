KEPALA BATAS: An oil palm plantation in Kampung Lembah Raja, Pinang Tunggal here, that became a drug addicts’ den to get their ‘fix’ for the past month was raided by a team from the Seberang Perai Utara police station yesterday.

Sixteen men, aged between 18 and 50, were seen scampering in all directions during the raid on the plantation, one of the locations inspected by the police in the operations carried out between 7am and 6pm, said Seberang Perai Utara district police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor today.

“During the raid, police seized 0.8 grams of heroin, syabu (0.5 grams) and ketum water (500 ml),” he said.

The investigation also found that the drugs seized were obtained from drug peddlers for their own use before adjourning to the plantation due to its remote location.

He said the 16 men, worked as labourers as well as self-employed, were now remanded for further investigation and they all tested positive for drugs. - Bernama