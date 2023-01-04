Police nab 18 men in raid on Felda drug den

SEREMBAN: Police arrested 18 local men after raiding a drug den at a rubber estate in Felda Jelai 4 near Gemas here yesterday.

Tampin district police chief, Supt Anuwal Ab Wahab said they were arrested after police launched Op Sarang from 8 am until 2 pm. All those arrested were aged between 23 and 55.

He said police also confiscated six packets of heroin weighing 301 grammes (g) and 51.25 grammes of syabu wrapped in plastic. The drugs seized were estimated to be valued at RM10,000.

“Some of those arrested were smoking drugs while drug peddling was going on when we raided the place. Simply said, they used the rubber estate as a place to get their fix.

“Our checks also revealed that all the individuals tested positive for morphine and methamphetamine,” said Anuwal in a statement today.

And they have all been remanded under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code for between four and seven days and the case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act (ADB) 1952.

He added that the operation has also managed to cut the supply line to addicts around Felda Jelai, Gemas. - Bernama