Police nab 2 siblings, seize drugs worth RM138,607 in tangkak

TANGKAK: Police nabbed two siblings believed to be active in distributing drugs since November, at a house in Sungai Mati, here, last Saturday (Jan 8).

Tangkak district police chief, Supt Mohd Fadhil Minhat said the two men, aged 40 and 42, were detained between 2.30 pm and 3.25 pm.

He said seized from them were drugs believed to be heroin and syabu weighing about 4.73 kilogrammes (kg) worth about RM138,607.

“Based on the investigation, the two local men have previous records of drug offences. The elder brother was found positive for methamphetamine from a urine test.

“They used their house to store and pack the drugs. All the drugs seized are believed to be for the local market,” he told a media conference at the Tangkak district police headquarters, here, today.

He said the 3.8 kg of heroin was worth RM45,493 and the 0.93 kg of syabu, worth RM93,114 and could be used by 8,543 drug addicts.

He said police also seized a Honda Accord (valued at RM45,000), Honda City (RM26,000) and cash amounting to RM2,000.

The siblings are being remanded until Jan 15 and the case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama