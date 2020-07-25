Police nab 21 for suspected drug activity in Petaling Jaya

KUALA LUMPUR: A series of raids overnight by the Petaling Jaya district police headquarters led to the arrest of twenty men and a woman for allegedly being involved in drug activities, said its police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal.

He said the suspects, aged 20 to 40, were arrested in the raids which took place from 10pm yesterday until 6am today.

“The operations were carried out at several locations in this district such as the Desa Mentari flats area, Taman Medan, Taman Dato Hormat and Kampung Lindungan, here.

“The Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department found ketum juice, marijuana and syabu believed to be owned by all the suspects,” he said in a statement today.

He said this case will be investigated under Sections 6, 12 (2), 15 (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and Section 30 (3) of the Poisons Act 1952. - Bernama