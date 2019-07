KUALA LUMPUR: The police nabbed 22 foreign women found to be offering sex services in an anti–vice operation at four premises in Puchong, Selangor, last night.

Officers and personnel from the Bukit Aman Anti-Vice, Gambling and Secret Societies Division (D7) arrested 11 Vietnamese, five Chinese, four Indonesian and two Thai women aged between 19 and 43 in a two-hour operation that began at 10.30pm, said Bukit Aman D7 principal assistant director Datuk Rohaimi Md Isa.

The premises were at Jalan Puteri 1/4, Jalan Puteri 1/8, Jalan Puteri 5/2 in Bandar Puteri and at the One Puchong Business Park, he said when contacted.

The police also arrested five Malaysian men aged between 26 and 41 who were the caretakers at the premises, he said, adding that these caretakers offered the women for a “full package” sex service at RM220.

They operated at premises occupying rows of shophouses surrounded by eateries, he said. — Bernama