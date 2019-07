KUALA LUMPUR: Thirty-four foreign women, who offered a complete sex package at RM170 per hour, were detained by the police in a vice operation (Op Noda), on Saturday.

Bukit Aman Anti-Vice, Gambling and Secret Societies Division (D7) principal assistant director Datuk Rohaimi Md Isa said that Op Noda was conducted at four premises including a massage centre at Dataran Mentari, Petaling Jaya, here from 11pm.

He said that the women, aged between 19 and 41, offered entertainment and massage. The operation was conducted jointly with the Integrity and Standard Compliance Department.

“The women are from Vietnamese (24) Thailand (six) and Indonesia (four). In addition, police also detained five local men who were the caretakers of the premises, aged between 26 and 41 years.

‘’Intelligence had revealed that the premises operated daily from 12pm to 4am. The entrances to the premises were magnetised and could be opened from inside using remote controls to allow in clients,’’ he said in a statement.

Rohaimi said that the premises were also located in shopping areas surrounded by restaurants.

‘’Six clients of the prostitutes were also detained during the raids and taken to the Petaling Jaya district police headquarters to help in investigations,’’ he said.

Rohaimi said that the cases were investigated under Section 372 of the Penal Code, Section 6(1) of the Entertainment and Places of Entertainment Enactment 1997, Section 39B of the Immigration Regulations, Section 55B and Section 6(1)© of the Immigration Act 1959/63. — Bernama