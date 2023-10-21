Police nab 392 individuals, seize RM200m smuggled goods

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 392 individuals, including 64 foreigners, were detained from January until yesterday for involvement in smuggling and abusing controlled and subsidised goods, said Bukit Aman Department of Internal Security and Public Order (KDNKA) director Datuk Seri Hazani Ghazali.

He said all individuals aged between 18 and 60 were arrested in 165 nationwide raids conducted by the Wildlife Crime Bureau/Special Investigation Division (WCB/PSK).

“For the same period, WCB/PSK also seized various items estimated to be worth RM215,565,308.87,“ he said in a statement here today.

Hazani added that WCB/PSK successfully thwarted diesel and frozen chicken smuggling in 12 series of nationwide raids between Oct 10 and 20.

In four operations under Op Tiris, the team arrested 12 men, aged between 20 and 48 and seized diesel worth RM1,468,321.

“All those detained are being investigated under Section 21 of the Control of Supplies Act 1961,“ he said.

Meanwhile, in eight operations conducted under Op Taring, Hazani said WCB/PSK apprehended one man and two Indonesian women aged between 26 and 36. They confiscated 54,515 boxes containing 144 kilogrammes (kg) of sugar, 880kg of cooking oil, and frozen chicken valued at RM14,121,465.36.

“The three individuals are being investigated under the Supply Control Act 1961 and the Animal Enactment 2015,“ he said. - Bernama