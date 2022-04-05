Police nab 4 to assist in murder probe

BALIK PULAU: Police have arrested four men to assist in the investigation into the death of a woman at the Penang Hospital (HPP) on Sunday (April 3).

Southwest district police chief Supt Kamarul Rizal Jenal said the four men, aged 23 to 28, were arrested around Teluk Kumbar on Sunday and yesterday to assist in the investigation into the murder case.

“Police received a report from a doctor at Balik Pulau Hospital (HBP), here at 10.39 pm on Saturday (April 2) about a 20-year-old woman who was admitted to the hospital unconscious and in critical condition.

“Examination of the victim found bruises on her head and whole body before the woman was referred to the HPP for further treatment due to her critical condition,” he said in a statement today.

He said the woman died on April 3 while receiving treatment at the HPP and following that, the police detained the four men, including the victim’s boyfriend, to assist in the investigation.

Kamarul Rizal said the four men have been remanded until April 11 to assist in the investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

Earlier, the media reported that a youtuber suffered serious injuries, believed to have been beaten by her boyfriend before she died while receiving treatment at the HPP a day later. The incident occurred after the couple had an argument believed to be due to jealousy.

The victim and her boyfriend have been staying at their friend’s rental house since arriving in the state on March 27 for content purposes for their YouTube site. It is understood that the woman is from Melaka. — Bernama