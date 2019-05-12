Police nab 42 for drug-related offences

KOTA KINABALU: Police have detained 42 individuals for drug-related offences in several raids carried out around the city including in Manggatal, Sembulan and Likas, since May 4.

Kota Kinabalu district police chief ACP Habibi Majinji said all suspects, aged 15 to 50, including 10 foreigners were detained in operations carried out at Kampung Lokub and Kampung Labou in Manggatal; Kampung Bakau in Likas; Kampung Sembulan and Kampung Air, here.

“One of them was arrested for drug trafficking, while 17 were detained for drug possession and 24 were tested positive for drugs,” he said in a statement, here today.

Habibi said the ‘Op Tapis’ conducted 18 times throughout the week and ‘Op Sarang’ in Kampung Sembulan had led to the arrest of seven individuals for drug possession and four drug addicts, were parts of efforts to curb drug-related crimes in the area.

He said the police also seized 8.23g of syabu worth RM1,500 during the operations.

The police would continue efforts to combat drug distribution and addiction around Kota Kinabalu and nearby areas to preserve the well-being of the local community, he said. — Bernama