Police nab 50 Myanmar illegals in Tanah Merah

TANAH MERAH: The police have detained 50 illegal Myanmar nationals who were hiding in a shophouse in Kampung Jelakong in a raid here this evening.

Tanah Merah district police chief Supt Wan Zulfikri Wan Othman said two local men, 48 and 65, were also arrested at the premises during the raid, which conducted by a team from the Tanah Merah district police headquarters Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at 5.30 pm.

“A total of 43 Myanmar men and seven women, aged 18 to 45, were in the shop house and did not possess any valid identification documents when inspected,” he said in a statement yesterday.

The illegals were smuggled into the country three days ago from their hideout near the Malaysia-Thailand border to work in Kuala Lumpur, Kuantan, Genting Highlands and Cameron Highlands, he said, adding that they believed that the shop house was a transit location before they were brought out of Kelantan.

“The two local men involved were subsequently detained under the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti -Smuggling of Migrants Act (ATIPSOM) 2007.

“The 50 Myanmar illegals meanwhile were arrested for offences under the Immigration Act 1963 and have been taken to the Tanah Merah district police headquarters for further action,” he said, adding that a four wheel drive vehicle used to ferry the illegals was also seized. - Bernama