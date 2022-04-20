Police nab 9 suspects, seize drugs worth over RM7 mln in Kedah, Penang

ALOR SETAR: Police arrested nine suspects and seized 258 kilogrammes (kg) of syabu and cannabis worth RM7.74 million in five separate raids around Kedah and Penang on Saturday and Monday.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said in the first operation last Saturday at around 2 pm, police managed to arrest four men in Kepala Batas, Penang and seized 212 kg of syabu.

“In the second operation at 4.20 am, on Monday, five more men were arrested in the Kulim area and 46 kg of cannabis were seized. The total seizure of syabu and cannabis was worth RM7.74 million.

“All the suspects, aged between 31 and 52, were arrested because they are believed to be involved in smuggling and trafficking of syabu and cannabis for the local market,“ he told a press conference at the Kedah police contingent headquarters (IPK) today.

He said the two syndicates, which operate separately, were believed to have been active since mid-2021.

“The two different syndicates are using the same modus operandi which is to smuggle in drug supplies from Kelantan to Kedah by the road before distributing the drugs to the local market, especially in Kedah, Perlis and Penang.

“Besides that, the police also seized seven vehicles and over RM420,000 in cash,“ he said.

Ayob Khan said initial screening of all the suspects found that seven of them tested positive for methamphetamine and four of the suspects had various past records involving drug and criminal cases.

“All the suspects were remanded for five to seven days starting April 17 and 18 to assist in the investigation and the case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

“Police hope the people can continue to channel information relating to drug trafficking activities in their surrounding areas. Information can be channelled to the Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (JSJN) hotline at 012-2087222,“ he said. — Bernama