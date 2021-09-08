Police nab aggressive man armed with sickle, parang

IPOH: Police have detained a man for behaving aggressively by climbing on the roof of a patrol car and swinging a long sickle in front of the Gopeng Police Station here.

The incident had gone viral on social media today.

Perak police chief, Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid (pix) said firemen who arrived at the scene had sprayed water on the 61-year-old man before he could be apprehended.

He said during the 8am incident, the suspect was believed to have entered the police station on a motorcycle armed with a parang and sickle.

“The policeman on duty tried to calm the suspect down and called for assistance to avoid any untoward incident.

“The suspect then left the station on a motorcycle and headed to Jalan Ipoh-Kuala Lumpur but was stopped by the police at the gate.

“Before that, the police had parked a car in the middle of the road to prevent the public from passing through the area,” he said in a statement today.

Mior Faridalathrash said the man got off his motorcycle and climbed onto the parked car while wielding the sickle.

He said he was found positive on methamphetamine and heroin while a check revealed that he had 16 past criminal and drug records.

“A parang and a long sickle, a motorcycle and four keys were seized from the man.

“According to a preliminary report too, the suspect had run amok and seized a motorcycle belonging to a member of the public at the Lawan Kuda Public Market.

“He then headed to the Kopisan housing area and then entered the Gopeng police station,” he said.

Mior Faridalathrash said the case is being investigated under Section 427 of the Penal Code, Section 90 of the Police Act 1967, Section 6(1) of the Corrosive and Explosive Materials and Dangerous Weapons Act 1958 and Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

He also advised the public against making any speculations on the incident to avoid confusion and anxiety among the people.

-Bernama