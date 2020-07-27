Police nab car repossessor for assaulting man in Kota Kinabalu

KOTA KINABALU: A car repossessor who went viral on social media since yesterday on suspicion of having beaten up a man at Api-Api Centre, here, was detained by police in less than 24 hours after the incident.

Kota Kinabalu district police chief ACP Habibi Majinji said the 35-year-old local man was arrested at his house in Sembulan, here at about 11.30pm last night by a team from the Criminal Investigation Department of the Kota Kinabalu district police headquarters.

“Upon receiving a report lodged by the victim at 1.30pm yesterday, the police launched an investigation and conducted an operation to track the suspect who was then arrested at 11.30pm on the same day.

“According to the report, the victim who was leaving a shop in the vicinity of Api-Api Centre in his car was stopped by the suspect who was on a motorcycle. The suspect then instructed the victim to get out of the car and punched and kicked him several times in the face and head,” Habibi told reporters, here today.

He said further investigation revealed that the suspect had 16 previous criminal records related to drugs, theft and causing hurt.

The suspect has been remanded for seven days beginning today and the case is being investigated under Section 324 of the Penal Code for causing hurt. - Bernama