Police nab childcare centre employee over child neglect

PASIR GUDANG: Police arrested a woman, believed to be an employee of a childcare centre in Bandar Bestari Perdana, here, to help the investigation into a case of suspected neglect and abuse involving a one-year-old toddler, on Aug 25.

Seri Alam district police chief, Supt Mohd Sohaimi Ishak, said that the 29-year-old local woman was arrested at 2.15 pm on Aug 29, at a house in Taman Cahaya Masai, Pasir Gudang, here.

He said that the arrest was made following a police report lodged by the victim’s 28-year-old mother, at 3.50 pm on the same day as the incident.

“Checks found that the woman has no past criminal record, and tested negative for drugs,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He added that the police also detected a recording of a 44-second long viral video clip on the Mynewshub Facebook account, showing an individual abusing a child, believed to be related to the incident.

Mohd Sohaimi said the woman was remanded for six days from Aug 30, and the case was being investigated under Section 31 (1) (a) of the Child Act 2001. - Bernama