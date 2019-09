KEPALA BATAS: Police have arrested a 43-year-old drug addict for threatening to kill his parents and to burn their house down here, on Saturday.

Seberang Perai Utara (SPU) district police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said the man was detained at his home in Pokok Sena, after receiving a report from his father over the incident at about 6.30pm Saturday.

The 70-year-old father in his report said his son was flying into rage and damaged household items and he also threatened to set the house on fire. He also held a knife and threatened to kill his parents.

Noorikane said the unesmployed man was often angry with his parents after consuming drugs and often asked for money.

He said the man was tested positive for drugs and had a previous criminal record for drug.

The suspect was remanded for further investigation under Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation, he said. — Bernama