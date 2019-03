YAN: Police arrested five locals and seized 29.1kg of heroin and cocaine worth RM474,660 in three raids in Yan, Alor Star and Pendang yesterday.

“We gathered intelligence for two months before the successful arrest of the five suspects, including the 30-year-old ringleader who was actively engaged in peddling drugs around Kedah and Perlis.

“We found 26.6kg of heroin and 2.5kg of cocaine in a house in Kampung Sedaka, Yan belonging to one of the suspects,” said Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (Intelligence/Operation) deputy director, DCP Zulkifli Ali, at a press conference in the Yan district police headquarters today.

He said the male suspects, aged between 21 and 39, were nabbed between 1am and 6am, and that four vehicles worth RM340,000 were also confiscated.

The suspects have been placed in remand till March 6, with the case being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama