Police nab drug pusher in Pantai Dalam, seize drugs worth RM55,350

KUALA LUMPUR: Police arrested a man suspected of being involved in drug trafficking activities and found drugs estimated to be worth RM55,350 in a flat area in Pantai Dalam, here, yesterday.

Brickfields district police chief ACP Zairulnizam Mohd Zainuddin @ Hilmi in a statement today said the 28-year-old suspect was arrested at about 5.45pm in a raid near a block in the flat area.

He said police seized a packet of suspected methamphetamines weighing 1,020 grammes and 100 pieces of aluminium foil (packets) suspected to contain Eramin 5 weighing 265 grammes which were found in the suspect’s bag.

“Preliminary investigation found that the suspect had just involved himself in drug trafficking activities in the flat area since a month ago,“ he said.

“The Brickfields Narcotics CID are tracking down another man who is believed to be supplying drugs to the suspect,“ he said.

Zairulnizam said an initial urine screening test found the suspect positive on Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and a crime record check found that the suspect had four previous criminal records involving drugs.

The suspect was remanded for six days from July 23 to 28 to assist in investigations, and the case was being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 which carries a mandatory death sentence if convicted, he added. — Bernama