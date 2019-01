KOTA KINABALU: Police have arrested two men in connection with the explosion at a goldsmith shop in Segama here on Dec 31 last year.

Sabah police commissioner Datuk Omar Mammah said the first suspect, a 22-year-old foreigner who was also the mastermind of the attempted robbery, was arrested on Jan 2 in the district.

The second suspect, a 64-year-old local fisherman, who is an expert at making fish bombs, was held on Jan 5.

“Following their arrests, police have managed to solve the case,“ he told a press conference at the Sabah Police Headquarters in Kepayan today.

Omar said police also seized several items, like urea fertiliser, to make fish bomb from the fisherman while the 22-year-old suspect had previous criminal record for theft and burglary.

The duo have been remanded until Thursday.

He said police were still looking for three foreign nationals in their 30s, two men known as Lani and Aris and a woman known as Siti, who are believed to be involved in the case.

He urged members of the public with information on the trio to contact the police. — Bernama