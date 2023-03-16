Police nab duo less than 24 hours after robbery at Iskandar Puteri

JOHOR BAHRU: Two men were arrested in less than 24 hours after they were believed to be involved in a gang robbery in front of a condominium building lobby at Puteri Harbour, near Iskandar Puteri, four days ago.

Iskandar Puteri district police chief ACP Rahmat Ariffin said the local duo who were believed to have robbed a man at 9.45 am, were nabbed at 10.15am and 9pm on the same day.

“The police also seized RM10,000 in cash and machetes believed to have been used by the duo aged 40 and 45 in the incident,” Rahmat said in a statement today.

“They admitted that they had hit the victim’s car and caused him injuries,” he said adding that police are tracking down a third suspect still at large.

The two men are currently on remand from yesterday until March 18, one of them has a previous record.

Rahmat said the victim, who has an online business, suffered injuries in the head but was in stable condition and has been discharged from a private hospital.

Those who witnessed the incident have been urged to come forward to the Iskandar Puteri police headquarters to assist in the investigation.

Earlier, a two-minute video footage showing three armed men in two vehicles, blocking the back and front of another car before attacking the driver, was shared on social media. - Bernama