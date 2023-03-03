Police nab duo, seize drugs worth RM14.9m

SHAH ALAM: Police arrested two local men with 451.215 kilogrammes (kg) of methamphetamine estimated to be worth RM14.9 million following a raid on a 4WD vehicle in Rawang on Tuesday.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said the duo aged 22 and 33, believed to act as transporters, were held in a raid by a team from the Bukit Aman Narcotics Crime Investigation Department at 12.55 pm.

“The raid on the Nissan Navara found 10 white sacks with 503 plastic packets suspected to contain drugs, believed for distribution around the Klang Valley,” he told a press conference at the Selangor Contingent Police Headquarters here today.

Hussein said preliminary investigations found that both suspects were paid around RM10,000 to deliver the drugs, believed to be from a neighbouring country, from Kelantan to Selangor.

“Both suspects have been remanded until March 7, and the case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,” he said.

Regarding a police report lodged over Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari’s alleged involvement with a company that allegedly received a project worth RM700 million through direct negotiation from the state government, Hussein said the matter had been handed over to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission.

Meanwhile, in IPOH, Perak police seized narcotics worth over RM35,000 after raiding 11 drug dens in Op Tapis Khas, which lasted three days in the state.

State police chief Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said the operation launched on Monday saw 530 individuals arrested, comprising 517 locals and 13 foreigners aged between 17 and 67.

“They involved 522 men and eight women. Some 50 people were arrested for drug trafficking and 178 in possession of drugs. A total of 302 addicts have been investigated under Section 15(1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,” he said in a statement here today.

Mohd Yusri said that police also arrested 12 wanted individuals and took action against nine hardcore drug addicts under Section 39C of the same Act.

During the raids, police confiscated a car, cash and jewellery worth RM12,518. - Bernama