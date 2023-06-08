Police nab duo, seize yaba pills worth RM660,000

KOTA BHARU: Two men including a Thai national were nabbed with 60,000 yaba pills worth RM660,000 in the Ops Tapis Khas conducted in Kampung Tok Pelandok, Bukit Tuku in Pasir Masir on Aug 3.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun said the duo, aged 29 and 30, were detained in a Proton X70 at the location.

“Inspections on the vehicle found a backpack containing 300 plastic packets filled with red pills suspected to be yaba pills. We believe that these drugs could potentially be used by 60,000 addicts,” he told a press conference here today.

He said both suspects have been remanded for seven days until Aug 10 for investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Meanwhile, Muhamad Zaki said the Kelantan police had confiscated various drugs worth RM939,330 and properties worth RM33,000 in the Ops Tapis Khas held from July 26 until yesterday.

“A total of 369 individuals aged 14 to 57 were arrested for various offences under the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and Poisons Act 1952,” he said. - Bernama