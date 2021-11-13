Police nab eight foreign women in Nilai for immigration offences

NILAI: Eight foreign women were arrested in a police raid on seven reflexology centres in Bandar Baru Nilai here, recently.

Nilai district police chief Supt Mohd Fazley Ab Rahman said the eight women, aged between 26 and 39, were rounded up in the Op Noda at about 8.50pm for overstaying and violating their social visit passes.

“Police also detained two 60-year-old local men who were the caretakers of the premises for employing foreign workers without a valid work permit,” he said in a statement here, yesterday.

-Bernama