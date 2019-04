KUALA LUMPUR: The police detained eight people in two separate raids at two illegal online gambling premises in Jalan Pudu on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Dang Wangi Police acting chief Supt Rudy Abdullah said in the first raid at 2.45am, six men including four Bangladeshis, aged between 26 and 40, were arrested.

“Suspects are believed to have been carrying out online gambling activities for a week and various items including laptops, modems and cash were seized,“ he told a press conference, here today.

On Wednesday, a man and an Indonesian woman, aged 301 and 31, were picked up at a premises, which believed to be in the process of operating as an online gambling centre, at 8.20pm.

Rudy said the police seized 16 laptops and cash.

In another case, he said two men, both aged 40, who broke into the management office of a supermarket at Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman here on Tuesday, were detained on Wednesday at Lorong Haji Taib. — Bernama