KUALA LUMPUR: Police detained eight individuals including three Iranians and seized drugs worth nearly RM2 million in two separate raids conducted in the capital city last Tuesday.

The suspects aged between 22 and 57 were detained by Narcotics Crime Investigation Department team members from Kuala Lumpur and Sentul district headquarters.

According to Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim, in the first raid at about 1pm, three local men and two Vietnamese women were nabbed in a condominium at Jalan P. Ramlee here.

“On checking the premises, drugs suspected to be heroin weighing 1.05kg, ketamine (17.315kg) and methamphetamine (3.035kg) were seized.

“On further questioning they revealed the drugs were supplied by the Iranian men,“ he told a press conference at the Kuala Lumpur police headquarters here today.

Acting on the information police raided another condominium at Jalan Delima here at 5.30pm where the three Iranian men were detained, Mazlan said adding that police believed the condominium unit had been turned into a drug processing laboratory.

“At the unit two plastic barrels containing fluid suspected to be methamphetamine weighing 29.895kg and 0.58kg of methamphetamine drugs were seized, he said.

Preliminary investigations revealed one of the Iranian men had been in the country for the past four years.

The two other Iranian suspects had entered the country as tourists and had been here for four months and five days respectively, before they were arrested.

He said six of the suspects were tested positive for methamphetamine drugs and all suspects were on seven-day remand from yesterday to facilitate investigations under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act. — Bernama