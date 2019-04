MIRI: Police have detained eight local men and seized 23.50g of syabu worth RM5,850 in a raid carried out at a hut in Long Lama, Baram at 12.25pm yesterday.

Sarawak Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) head Supt Sahar Abdul Latif said the suspects, aged 25 to 53, with two of them working as labourers while the rest were unemployed.

“Four suspects tested positive of methamphetamine drugs and are investigated under Section 15 (1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,” he said in a statement today.

He said that during the inspection carried out by the NCID team of the Sarawak police contingent headquarters, they found syabu drugs packed in transparent plastic bags, inside a sling bag.

“All suspects have no criminal records and are now detained at the Marudi police station lock-up to assist investigations under Section 39A of the same Act,” he said. — Bernama