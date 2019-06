SUNGAI BULOH: Police believed they have solved 10 armed robbery cases around Sungai Buloh, Petaling Jaya and Gombak in Selangor, following the arrest of five ‘Black Ruger’ gang members in several raids here and in Bukit Mertajam, Penang, between May 28 and yesterday.

Sungai Buloh Police Chief Supt Shafa’aton Abu Bakar said the five men, aged between 22 and 37, were also believed to have been involved in an armed robbery at a petrol station in Merbau Indah, Merbau Sempak, Sungai Buloh on May 27.

She said in the 7.30pm robbery, one of the suspects pointed a weapon resembling a pistol at the supervisor of the petrol station.

“Following a report by the victim, police arrested a technician at Jalan Kampung Baru Sungai Buloh a day after the incident and seized a Yamaha motorcycle and a cellphone.

“Police later arrested another man working in the same area. Both men do not have a prior criminal record,” she told a media conference at the Sungai Buloh Police Headquarters here, today.

Shafa’aton said the third arrest at Bandar Baru Sungai Buloh on June 17 involved a 31-year-old man suspected to be the leader of ‘Black Ruger’, and who has 11 past criminal records related to robbery and drugs.

She said based on interrogations, police arrested a man working as a security guard at Bukit Mertajam in Penang, and confiscated a Ruger pistol, made in the United States.

“Checks on the suspect’s house also found a magazine and 16 live ammunition of the Thai Arm brand,” she said.

Shafa’aton said the fifth gang member, a lorry attendant with six previous criminal records, was nabbed at Kampung Seri Indah, Sungai Buloh, yesterday.

“The gang, which has been active since early 2018, targets convenience stores, petrol stations and roadside robberies and even fired a shot in an incident last year.

“The group moved in groups of two or three people to rob and used motorcycles and cars as their getaway vehicles,” she said, adding that the police were still looking for two other gang members.

All suspects have been remanded until July 3 for investigation under Section 395/397 of the Penal Code and Section 3 of the Firearms Act 1971. - Bernama