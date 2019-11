SEREMBAN: The police arrested four men and a woman believed to be involved in stealing 85 Bitcoin machines worth RM42,500 from a warehouse here, last Saturday.

Seremban police chief Supt Mohd Said Ibrahim said all the suspects, including two Indonesians, were nabbed in separate raids around Seremban and Nilai between midnight to 4.30am.

Police also seized a car, a four-wheel-drive vehicle and several pieces of equipment to drill into concrete.

“On Oct 29, a shopkeeper lodged a police report following the missing of 85 Bitcoin machines. Subsequently, police conducted raids and arrested suspects, aged between 25 and 46 years.

“Some of the suspects were working as traders and construction workers while others were unemployed,” he said at a press conference, here today.

Mohd Said said preliminary investigations showed that the suspects had rented a premises next to the warehouse for a day before acting to drill into the wall and removing the Bitcoin mining machine.

“The purpose of the rent was to monitor the movement of the machines, and their motive for stealing was believed to handle the machines themselves,” he said.

According to Mohd Said, the suspects who were all friends, did not have any criminal record and were being investigated under Section 457 of the Penal Code. — Bernama