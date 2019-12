GEORGE TOWN: Penang police successfully dismantled a drug processing laboratory, with the arrest of five people, including a married couple and seized drugs worth RM355,710, in a raid on a house in Kepala Batas on Dec 4.

Penang police chief Datuk T. Narenasagaran said in the 5pm raid, the police also seized 121 live bullets at the single storey terrace house, rented by the husband wife couple, aged 38 and 40 years, respectively.

“Police have been conducting intelligence and surveillance for the past two weeks, before raiding the house. During the raid there were four men and a woman, aged 22 to 49 years in the house. Further inspection found a heroin processing laboratory there.

“In the raid, police also seized 13,544g of heroin, 1,540g of heroin base, 43,000g of caffeine, 400 eramin 5 pills and various heroin processing equipment including an oven, food colouring and chemical fluids, all worth RM355,710,” he told a press conference, here today.

He said police also seized 74 live 9mm bullets, 32 (7.65mm type bullets) and 15 (.38spl bullets), and they were currently conducting further investigations to determine whether the ammunition was used by the suspects or sold to other parties.

Also confiscated were RM3,912 in cash, two cars - a Perodua Alza and Proton Saga and a Benelli and Honda Dash motorcycles, all worth a total of RM57,992.81.

All three suspects also tested positive for drugs, he said, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and Section 8 (a) of the Arms Act 1960. - Bernama