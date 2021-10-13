Police nab five men, seizes drugs worth RM500,000

ALOR SETAR: Police detained five men and seized over five kilogrammes (kg) of heroin base worth RM500,000 in four separate arrests in Sungai Petani, on Monday.

Kedah police chief, Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said the five suspects, aged from 21 to 36 years, were detained by a Kedah Narcotics CID (NCID) team at about 4.45pm.

“The police stopped a Toyota Vios by the roadside of Taman Cindai Jaya and detained two men.

“They inspected the car and found four compressed lumps wrapped with transparent plastic and oil paper suspected to be heroin base weighing almost three kg.

“Following the first raid, the police detained another suspect at a house in Taman Raja and found a transparent plastic packet containing three compressed lump of heroin base weighing over two kilogrammes,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters at a drugs disposal programme at Kedah police contingent headquarters, today.

Kamarul Zaman said police then detained two more suspects in Taman Ria Jaya and Taman Cindai Jaya who were also suspected to be involved in drug distribution.

“Preliminary investigation found that they were active a month ago and their markets are the northern states. The drug can be used by about one million drug addicts if it enters the market.

“Urine tests found all the suspects negative for drugs while three have crime records also involving drugs. Police also seized two cars, a motorcycle and cash worth for RM74,800,” he said.

He said all the suspects were remanded for seven days until October 18 and the case was being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Meanwhile, Kamarul Zaman said the police had disposed of drug case items following the completion of court cases and sentencing from 2014 to 2020 involving various types of drugs worth RM2 million.

In another development, he said since interstate travel was allowed on Monday, 80,000 vehicles had entered Kedah and the number was expected to increase to 100,000 or 120,000 vehicles by this weekend.

“Indeed, the number of vehicles entering Kedah has gone up since interstate travel was allowed. They are welcome to Kedah but what is essential is that they must all observe the standard operating procedure (SOP),” he added. — Bernama