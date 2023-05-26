Police nab five suspects after raiding a house used as drug processing lab

IPOH: Police raided a house in Manjung that was used as a drug processing lab and packaging centre by a drug trafficking syndicate, on Tuesday.

Perak police chief Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said during the raid at the lab, police detained four suspects (all locals) and seized 14.9 kilogramme of heroin worth RM199,727 as well as equipment used for processing drugs.

“The syndicate is believed to have been actively involved in drug processing activities since March before being sniffed by the authorities.

“During the 1.30pm raid carried out by the Narcotics Crime Investigation Department from Bukit Aman, four men aged between 23 and 52, were detained,” said Mohd Yusri in a statement today.

Mohd Yusri said the arrest of the four men led police to the detention of another member of the syndicate, aged 25, at Pokok Assam, Taiping.

Urine tests conducted on all five suspects was negative for any type of drugs but four out of the five were found to have previous records related to drugs and crime.

“Police also seized a vehicle during the raid. All the seized items were worth RM239,727. With the arrests, police believe a drug trafficking syndicate has been crippled,” he said.

He added that all the five suspects would be remanded for seven days and the case investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. - Bernama