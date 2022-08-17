Police nab four ‘Hitam Putih’ gang members

JOHOR BAHRU: Police busted the ‘Hitam Putih’ robbery gang believed to be active around the state following the arrest of four local men last Thursday.

Iskandar Puteri district police chief, ACP Rahmat Ariffin said the gang members, aged 30 to 35, were arrested around Iskandar Puteri at about 1.30 pm, following a complaint from a victim whose car was stolen at her residence in Taman Mutiara Rini, Skudai, here.

He said in the 2 pm incident on Wednesday, the victim, a 38-year-old teacher with her three children were at home before two men who came on a motorcycle, rushed into the house and pointed a knife at the victim.

“The two men then took her phone and fled in a Perodua Myvi belonging to the victim.

“Acting on information, a police team arrested four men suspected of being involved in the crime and also seized the victim’s car and two phones,“ he said in a statement today.

Rahmat said the investigation found that the group was involved in 12 criminal cases including robbery, burglary and carjacking around the state with seven of these in Iskandar Puteri.

“The results of the urine screening found that all the men tested positive for drugs, with two of them having criminal and drug records,“ he said.

All those arrested are being remanded until this Sunday and the case is being investigated under Section 395/397 of the Penal Code. - Bernama