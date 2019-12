KLUANG: Four local suspects in a house-breaking case including a woman were nabbed by police three hours after they broke into a house in Taman Kurnia, Kluang, here, yesterday.

Kluang district police chief, ACP Mohd Abduh Ismail said the arrests were made at a hotel in Taman Intan in the district following police intelligence and information from the public.

He said the suspects, aged from 26 to 43 years, were detained at 6.30pm yesterday, and confessed to the house-breaking which was committed at about 3.30pm, on the same day.

“All the suspects also admitted that they rented a hotel room with the aim of seeking targets for their house-breaking activities in the district.

“However, their suspicious behaviour of moving about in the nearby housing areas nearby raised the anxiety of residents who called the police,“ he said in a statement today.

Mohd Abduh said police also seized several tools from the hotel room which were believed used for house-breakings such as a golf club, an oxy-Acetylene hose rolls and a crow bar.

He said the loots seized from the room, which were worth RM67,800, including a credit card, nine cell phones, two wrist watches, a ring, numerous jade items, 11 hand bags and cash RM1,264.

He said investigation found that the car used by the four suspects, namely, a Honda HR-V, had been reported missing on Saturday in Bukit Indah, Johor Baru.

“We also found out the suspects are positive on drugs and have crime records. The police are now investigating further to determine if they have broken into houses in other districts and if they have other members still at large,“ he added. — Bernama