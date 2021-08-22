Police nab four, seize drugs worth over RM100,000

KUALA LUMPUR: Police seized drugs worth over RM100,000 and arrested four men in a series of raids under ‘Ops Limestone’ carried out in the Klang Valley yesterday.

Kuala Lumpur Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department chief, ACP Sahar Abd Latif, said all suspects, aged between 34 and 49 and believed to be involved in a drug trafficking syndicate, were arrested in several raids carried out, including in Taman City, Sentul; Taman Mastiara, Jinjang; Jalan Klang Lama; Brickfields and Taman Wangsa Permai, following three weeks of intelligence gathering.

“During the raids, the police found methamphetamine weighing 2.01 kilogrammes and heroin weighing 2.72 kilogrammes, estimated to be worth more than RM100,000.

“All suspects have previous records related to drugs and crime, while one tested positive for drugs,” he said in a statement last night.

He said during the raids, the police also seized an Isuzu D-Max vehicle and a Proton Persona car.

Sahar said that the drug seized could accommodate 9,466 drug addicts, and the case was investigated under Section 12 (2), Section 15 (1) (a) and Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

