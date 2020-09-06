Police nab ‘Jahan Gang’ leader in Morib homestay raid

SHAH ALAM: Police nabbed a Rohingya woman who is believed to be the leader of the ‘Jahan Gang’ in a raid on a homestay in Morib, Kuala Langat early yesterday morning.

North Klang district police chief, ACP Nurulhuda Mohd Salleh (pix) said the 30-year-old woman who had been on the police radar for weeks was arrested at about 2.30 am.

“The raid was carried out by the Criminal Investigation Division of the North Klang district police headquarters assisted by the Selangor Contingent Police Headquarters.

“Following the raid, police went to a house in Taman Ria, Jenjarom, Kuala Langat and arrested a 39-year-old local man for allegedly pawning several pieces of jewellery believed to have been stolen by this gang,“ she said in a statement here, today.

Nurulhuda said in the raid, the police also seized a Proton Wira car, pawn receipts, a mobile phone and foreign currencies.

“The Rohingya woman is currently remanded for four days until Tuesday while the local man was released on police bail. The case is being investigated under Section 395/397 of the Penal Code and we are now actively looking for the remaining members of this criminal group,“ she said.

Last Wednesday, Bernama reported that police were on the pursuit for a Rohingya woman and her three accomplices who had been active in robberies and burglaries around Klang, Kuala Selangor and Kuala Langat since last February.

The woman in her 30s, known as Norjahan, had been sought after six of her gang members, comprising three men and three Rohingya women were arrested in several raids around the district and Kuala Langat since last Aug 28.-Bernama